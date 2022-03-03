LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices in Kentucky and southern Indiana are sitting at $4 a gallon.
Dramatic increases began after Russia invaded Ukraine. Now prices are escalating almost daily, and experts predict more pain at the pump.
WDRB viewers reported prices around the Louisville area on Thursday morning as $3.99. Prices were slightly lower in southern Indiana and areas outside the metro.
Hundreds of WDRB viewers chimed in on social media, when we posted asking about gas prices and the average cost of a fill-up.
Tammy Johnson said, "3.99 a gallon now in Clarksville was 3.79 last night was told by gas station owner it will go up again later today or tonight and continue every night! I've been watching all the prices in my area go up .10 to 20 cents every day this week."
"It cost me $53 to fill up yesterday $3.59 a gallon. It usually takes $38 to fill up. With the gas and diesel prices spiking we aren't going to be able to afford anything that's going to drive food and everything up in prices," said Shannon Johns.
Stephania Dawn Day said, "I just paid 3.86 in Lanesville."
"On Dixie Highway this morning I am seeing $3.79 but the Kroger MarketPlace is showing $3.99… these are regular unleaded prices. This is 2nd time this week gas has increased. It went up to $3.59 just two days ago," Juanita Haysley Lehman
"I drive a Toyota RAV4. What cost me $25 to fill up back not too long ago is now costing me over $40 to fill up! It's ridiculous..I don't see how some families are making it!," said Heather Allen.
Lisa LaMaster Helton posted, "When it goes up 50 cents in one week it will be $7 by summer. No one is going to be able to afford anything."
"Higher gas prices and inflation make out politicians richer. A sly way to raise taxes on everyone," said Aaron Thompson.
"Always take a look at Costco/Sam's Club if you have a membership. It's still $3.31 at Sam's on Preston Highway and $3.99 across the street from it at CircleK!," said Kyle Henson.
Gloria Garner has her own way of handling gas prices. "I half tank it. When it gets to a half... I fill it up, then it doesnt 'HURT' so bad!!!"
And Brian Henry said, "Meanwhile oil companies are reporting record profits and oil executives are getting massive bonuses."
Triple-A Kentucky offers a few tips to improve gas mileage including slowing down. Fuel economy drops when speed goes over 50 miles-per-hour. Also reduce trips, combine errands and avoid extended idling to warm up the engine.
