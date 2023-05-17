HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A region relying on manufacturing is getting a big boost.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Domtar Paper Co. is investing $51 million to upgrade its facility in Hawesville, located in Hancock County.
The company's decision means more than 400 jobs will be retained at the location.
"This money could’ve been allocated to a different community, or another one of their plants, but they chose to do it here," Hancock County Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts said.
Roberts said manufacturing "is what we do here," and that this shows the confidence in the area's workforce.
"We have really good people here that know what shift work means," Roberts said. "They know what manufacturing means."
Hugh Ogle grew up in Hawesville and he remembers life before manufacturing arrived.
"It's a great thing. A great thing," Ogle said. "It's definitely a plus to keep these jobs in our county."
This good news comes less than one year after Ogle's former employer of 44 years, Century Aluminum, idled its Hawesville plant. The decision meant more than 600 people lost their jobs.
“They still have about 30 people at the facility and it is still a temporary idle," Roberts said.
Hancock County Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts said that decision led to a roughly 22% loss in occupational tax revenue, which is about $1 million.
"So we’ve had to, you know, look at things closely and be intentional with what we do for tax revenues," Roberts said.
That's why Roberts says Domtar's commitment is essential to the county.
"It’s just critical. It’s so critical to what we do in Hancock County," Roberts said.
The expansion should be finished by the end of 2025.
