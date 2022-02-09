LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University hosted an eating contest, but it didn't involve hot dogs.
Students took part Wednesday in the shrimp-eating contest that involved the famous St. Elmo cocktail sauce. The original sauce was created in 1902 and is labeled as "very spicy."
The eating contest took place at a recent IU men's basketball game, and Aiden Kantner won the contest for the second time.
It still burns.— Aiden Kantner 👑 (@AidenKantner) February 8, 2022
