LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The doors at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall first opened on Sept. 12, 1971, and IU Athletics is set to celebrate the 50th birthday of the famous facility.
The $26.6 million, 17,500-seat indoor arena has been the home to Indiana basketball for the past half century. Last year, crowds weren't allowed in the arena for men's or women's basketball games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but those crowds are now allowed to return for the 2021-22 season.
IU Athletics will unveil its own ranking of the top men's basketball games ever played within those walls beginning on Nov. 9 for the men's basketball season opener against Eastern Michigan.
An announcement of the top men's game will come during the season home finale against Rutgers on March 2, 2022.
The same will occur for the women's basketball program throughout the course of the season. The women's team played some games in the building in the early-1970s before playing full-time in Assembly Hall beginning the mid-1970s.
The announcement of the top women's game played at Assembly Hall will come on Feb. 20, 2022, in the home finale against Iowa.
This year will mark the first season as men's basketball head coach for Mike Woodson while the women's team will head into the 2021-22 campaign as the No. 8 ranked team in the country.
