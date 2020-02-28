LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University is updating its travel ban for students, because of the coronavirus.
The university said it will ban travel to countries the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies with the Level 3 travel advisory, which now includes South Korea.
IU said it will grant exceptions for humanitarian reasons to those traveling to countries impacted by the virus.
Anyone who has to self-quarantine after returning from a particular country will have to do so off of campus.
IU also said it's working with students already overseas.
