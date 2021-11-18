LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's most comprehensive concussion study is underway in Indiana, FOX59 reported Wednesday, and it just got a big boost to launch phase two.
The research is being done by the IU School of Medicine, The Department of Defense and the NCAA. There will be 55,000 student-athletes and military members taking part in the concussion study.
The research was awarded more than $42 million to begin the next phase, which will expand the study and follow athletes up to 10 years after a concussion to learn about long-term effects.
"People are concerned that a single concussion or repetitive head impact may result in long term or permanent damage," Lead Researched Dr. Thomas McAllister said. "I think the only way to find this out is by exactly this kind of study."
Researchers said the study has already resulted in changes to concussion protocols nationwide.
