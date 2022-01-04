LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "dangerous situation" at the University of Indiana has ended with one person arrested.
The university said Monday night that police were at the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel, where a suspect has barricaded himself in a room.
Police negotiated with him and the hotel was evacuated.
The University said on Twitter that the situation ended just before 2:00 a.m. with one man arrested and no injuries.
IUB FINAL update: The situation at the IMU has ended without injury. Subject is now in police custody. Police remain on the scene to complete the investigation.— IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) January 4, 2022
Police have not said why the man barricaded himself or what charges he may face.
Students aren't expected to return to the university for spring semester until next Monday, Jan. 10.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.