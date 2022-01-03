LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are working a "dangerous situation" at Indiana University in Bloomington.
The university said Monday night that police were at the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel, where a suspect has barricaded himself in a room.
IU Bloomington Update: A dangerous situation continues at Indiana Memorial Union. Police are at the IMU. Stay away from the area. Follow official instructions.— IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) January 4, 2022
IUB update: Subject is contained in an IMU hotel room. Continue to stay away from the area. Further updates will be shared on IU social media as needed.— IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) January 4, 2022
Police are working to negotiate with him and the hotel was evacuated.
IU Police are warning people to stay away from the area as the situation develops.
Students aren't expected to return to the university for spring semester until next Monday, Jan. 10.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
