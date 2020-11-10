LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fall semester is coming to a close for college students, and Indiana University is offering free departure COVID-19 testing for students and faculty starting Nov. 15.
Next semester, school will start online before students return to campus in February. Students will need a negative test to return to in-person learning.
The school is working on its new on-campus testing labs. They are expected to be ready by the time students come back for the spring semester.
