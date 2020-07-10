LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University said it supports a lawsuit against the federal government challenging a move that could force foreign students to leave the U.S. if their school offers courses only online.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a lawsuit to stop the mandate from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"IU commends the action taken by Harvard and MIT against this cruel and ill-judged order and joins them in strongly urging the federal government to rescind it," IU President Michael A. McRobbie said in a news release.
“During this unprecedented global health crisis, it is imperative that we and other universities retain the flexibility to allow any international student to continue their education -- regardless of whether that student is receiving that education online or in-person -- without threat of deportation,” he said. “Forcing international students whose universities have opted for online-only instruction this fall to transfer to another institution or leave the country is simply wrong, misguided and indefensible."
McRobbie, who serves as board chair of the Association of American Universities, also urged other colleges and universities to join IU in supporting the lawsuit filed by Harvard and MIT.
"IU's international students are -- and will always be -- an essential component of the fabric of our campuses," he said.
