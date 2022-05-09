LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- IU Southeast Class of 2022 celebrated a full in-person graduation after two years of modified ceremonies.
Friends and families were invited to Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center to cheer the graduates, something they have not been able to in two years.
In 2020, IU Southeast cancelled any in-person ceremonies. A virtual graduation was offered as an alternative.
In 2021, an in-person ceremony was held outdoors just for graduates.
For 2022, the noisemakers and cheering friends and family returned.
🎓The Pomp and Circumstance has returned and so have the friends and families! 🎓@IUSoutheast’s in-person graduation with an audience is back after two years. What an exciting moment! pic.twitter.com/795eOxhxcV— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) May 9, 2022
It's an experience many IU Southeast graduates said they did not expect.
"I was expecting it all to last awhile, all the regulations," said graduate Lorissa Burke. "I'm surprised my family, all my family is able to come, all my friends are able to come. So I'm just very thankful for that."
More than 700 students received their bachelor's degree and more than 150 received their master's.
