LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many students at Indiana University said they're ready for things to return to normal this fall.
Students left for spring break on March 10 last year and, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, didn't return for the rest of the semester.
Classes moved online across all IU campuses. Students, faculty and staff spent a combined $1 billion minutes on video meetings. But IU President Michael McRobbie said the fall 2021 semester will have all in-person classes, with "mostly normal operations."
"Honestly, I feel like online school ... there's just now structure," IU freshman Ashika Ghosh said. "I feel like I'm missing something all the time. So I'm really excited for in-person classes to start again."
The school does expect to still have some safety precautions in place.
McRobbie said last month that the positivity rate on campus had fallen below 1%, crediting its testing policy as a contributing factor.
