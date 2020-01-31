SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana community has a shot at a better future, but the people who live there will get the say on what happens.
Washington County is partnering with Indiana University to help the area come up with a plan for the future through new initiatives focusing on health, arts, business or other projects.
"Really, the sky is the limit," said Judy Johnson, executive director of the Washington County Community Foundation.
Through the IU Center for Rural Engagement, the university will offer free consulting services to Washington County.
"A huge portion of Indiana is rural, and many times, the resources are focused disproportionately on urban (areas)," said Kerry Thomson, who leads IU's Center for Rural Engagement. "The rural communities in our state really have visions of how they would like to thrive in the 21st century."
After collecting feedback from county residents, IU students and professors will work together to complete projects through an academic year, Thomson said.
She said other universities with similar partnerships charge up to $250,000 for the same kind of work.
"That's the exciting part about this, because it's entirely up to the community," Johnson said.
IU will then help make it happen.
"The only limitation is our imagination and our ability to vision a future that we want to create for our community," Johnson said.
IU will host a series of meetings starting next week. Each meeting will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Feb. 4 — Campbellsburg Community Building, 21 W. Oak St. in Campbellsburg
- Feb. 6 — Pekin Park Community Building, 325 E. Karnes Court in New Pekin
- Feb. 11 — Senior Citizen Center, 1705 N. Shelby St. in Salem
