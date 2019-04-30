LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University will begin selling beer and wine at football games at Memorial Stadium this coming season.
Fans that are 21 years of age or older will be able to purchase alcohol from third-party vendors.
IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass said the main reason behind the change is to "enhance the game day experience" and "reduce alcohol-related incidents in and around the stadium."
"While there will be some comparatively modest revenue generated by these sales, that is not the primary purpose of this program," Glass said. "Ten percent of our net beer and wine public sales revenues will be given to campus for alcohol safety programming.”
IU hired Wasserman, a consulting firm, to study the effect that the change would have on the game day environment. According to a news release from the university, Wasserman's study of more than 50 other schools that sell alcohol at football games found it improved the fan experience, increased attendance and led to a decrease in "alcohol-related incidents and safety issues in the stadium."
IU is one of six schools that now sells alcohol at sporting events, joining Purdue, Ohio State, Illinois, Minnesota and Maryland.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.