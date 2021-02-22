LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University will hold in-person, outdoor commencement ceremonies thig spring at all of its campuses.
Members of the class of 2021 and 2020 are invited to the ceremonies, which will be open to the graduates only.
"Commencement is one of the most beloved ceremonies at any university across the nation, and it was an agonizing decision for us to have to cancel it last May," IU President Michael McRobbie said. "We were all bitterly disappointed that this was necessary.
"But given IU's success in keeping our campuses and communities safe, as well as our nation's progress in fighting the pandemic, we believe it will be possible this May to hold in-person, outdoor commencement ceremonies for all of our students on all of our campuses, and to do so safely and consistent with our pandemic public health policies."
In a news release Monday, IU said each ceremony will be held in consultation with local health departments.
Here's the schedule for each campus' ceremony:
- IU Bloomington: Graduate ceremony May 7, undergraduate ceremony May 8
- IU Southeast: May 10
- IU Kokomo: May 11
- IU South Bend: May 12
- IU Northwest: May 13
- IU East: May 14
- IUPUI: May 15
