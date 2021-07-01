LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University's first female president took over on Thursday.
Pamela Whitten — the 19th president of the university — spent part of her first day on the Bloomington Campus.
Whitten holds a doctorate in communication studies from the University of Kansas, a master's degree in communications from the University of Kentucky, and a bachelor's degree in management from Tulane University.
An internationally recognized expert in the field of telemedicine, Whitten previously served as president at Kennesaw State University. She also had leadership roles at the University of Georgia, the University of Kansas Medical Center and the University of Michigan.
Former IU President Michael McRobbie announced his retirement in August 2020 after serving 14 years at the helm of the university. His term ended June 30.
IU's Board of Trustees tasked an 18-member search and screening committee to prioritize seeking women and minority candidates for the presidency.
Whitten was announced as IU's 19th president in April.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.