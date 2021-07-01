Pamela Whitten is seen at a news conference after Indiana University trustees selected her as the school's next president, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Whitten, is currently the president of Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Whitten, who will become IU's first female president, was appointed by the university's Board of Trustees following an extensive search, Michael J. Mirro, the board's chair, said Friday. (Rich Janzaruk/The Herald-Times via AP)