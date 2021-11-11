NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Americans across the country on Thursday celebrated and honored those who fought for our country.
In southern Indiana, veterans rang the bell at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany as part of the school's Veterans Day service.
The university said it wanted to honor its military families, students and alumni.
"Veterans bring maturity, worldliness, and a unique perspective to our classrooms. Having veterans on our campus makes us a more enriching educational experience for all our students and for our faculty," said Dr. Kelly Ryan, executive vice chancellor of Academic Affairs at IUS. "They're great role models and they're disciplined and possess compassion toward others that's derived from the experiences they've had in service around the country and even around the world."
Indiana University officials said the school as a whole is the largest education provider for military and veterans in the state, with nearly 4,000 military-connected students across its campuses.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.