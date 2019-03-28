Ivanka Trump joins Gov. Bevin in tour of Toyota plant in Georgetown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ivanka Trump toured the Toyota plant in Georgetown on Thursday alongside Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.
Trump remains vocal about workforce development efforts. She and Bevin met with workers, and Toyota leaders signed the Pledge to America's Workers, an initiative encouraging companies to properly train their workers and help them develop professionally.
Toyota also pledged 200,000 opportunities for apprenticeships, re-skilling and other development and training Thursday.
This was Trump's second visit to Kentucky in the past five months.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.