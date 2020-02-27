LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ivy Tech Community College is cutting the time some students spend in the classroom in half with a goal of getting students into the workforce faster.
There has long been a shortage in skilled trade workers like advanced manufacturing, welding and HVAC.
“The workforce needs educated workers right now,” said Tyiana Thompson, Ivy Tech's vice chancellor of enrollment services. “As a community college, we work very closely with our community — the organizations and employers in our community — and they tell us what they need.”
Ivy Tech started the transition from 16-week programs and certifications to eight-week classes last year. Thompson said about 60% of the school’s classes are now eight weeks long, and the goal it to transition to 80% of classes.
“We're being more efficient and effective with our time and the time of the students,” Thompson said.
Another reason is to allow more flexibility for students. Students can take one eight-week class at a time and still take two classes each semester.
Ivy Tech student Kandace Spencer said the change made her nervous at first.
“It is a lot more of a workload put on you,” Spencer said. “You have a shorter amount of time to get all the information in that you need.”
Spencer said the perk is she gets her “classes done faster.”
“We're not at all lowering the quality of the work or eliminating any of the student learning,” Thompson said.
Students can still enroll for the next eight-week term at Ivy Tech. It starts March 16.
