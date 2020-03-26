LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is using its extra food to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
J. Gumbo's donated more than 1,000 pounds of food to Wayside Christian Mission on Wednesday.
That's enough food to feed 2,000 people, the Cajun restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page.
J. Gumbo's is helping in other ways, too. The restaurant is offering discounted catering for local essential business that are still open in these tough times and want to be able to feed employees.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.