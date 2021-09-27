LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersontown Police chief says one man could have prevented the chaos at Jeffersontown High School last week.
It’s a man who worked at the school for nearly eight years.
“He couldn’t have fit any better. These kids would come up and hug him. He became a role model for some of these kids,” says Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders.
He’s referring to the former School Resource Officer (SRO) Steve Mattingly.
Sanders says Mattingly knew the former student who got into the school and confronted a current student, leading to the call that a gunman may be in the school. Sanders says the man told police he did not have a gun.
“And I think he (Mattingly) would’ve gotten word that there was a beef between these two guys and that he had made threats to come to the school," Sanders said. "I really believe with his personality that Officer Mattingly could’ve gone to that kid and de-escalated that before it ever happened. Before we ever have to shut down the school and search every room in the school.”
Sanders took notice of how students responded to Officer Mattingly over the years.
JCPS ended its contracts for school resource officers heading into the 2019-20 school year. Sanders say a special relationship ended as well.
“When Officer Mattingly was at J-town High School, he was often told 'I don’t trust the police, but I will talk to you Officer Mattingly,'" Sanders said.
Beyond relationships, Sanders says SROs need to be uniformed and carry a gun.
“The SRO humanizes the badge. It allows these kids to see a police officer before they need a police officer," he said.
But Sanders agrees with LMPD Chief Erika Shields that JCPS should run its own force. Most important he says, pick the right officers and train them well.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said last week that plans to put together an SRO program were derailed by the pandemic.
Sanders says it’s not time for any more excuses.
“You can’t wait another eighteen months," he said. "You have to do it.”
