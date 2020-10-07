LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jack Daniel Distillery, part of Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp., has named Chris Fletcher its new master distiller.
Fletcher, 39, who has served for six years as assistant master distiller at the Tennessee distillery, will be responsible for Jack Daniel’s innovation and quality, from "grain to glass," the company said in a news release.
Fletcher will also lead the new "Distillers in Training" program, "which aims to recruit, teach and mentor the next generation of whiskey makers."
Fletcher hails from Lynchburg, Tennessee, and is the grandson of former Master Distiller Frank Bobo, who served in that capacity for 23 years. Fletcher began working at Jack Daniel’s in 2001 as a part-time tour guide while pursuing his bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
Larry Combs, Jack Daniel Distillery senior vice president and general manager, said he has no doubt Fletcher will flourish in his new role.
"Chris has whiskey making in his blood, but he also has this incredible and unique combination of knowledge, expertise and creativity that will position us well into the future," Combs said.
Fletcher said he was honored to "join a line of folks who’ve made the best whiskey in the world."
