LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow will be visiting multiple parts of Kentucky for his third annual "No Place Like Home" tour.
On Thursday, Harlow announced six shows that begin on Friday, Nov. 24, in Owensboro.
Harlow began the "No Place Like Home" tour in 2021 with five consecutive nights of Louisville shows. But there will be no stops in Louisville this year for the tour.
The only tour I’m going on this year. Six shows across the state of Kentucky. No Place Like Home 2023. pic.twitter.com/rQw8hBAmTJ— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) August 17, 2023
There will be "advance registration" to filter out bots and scalpers from the ticket purchase process.
Fans can register now through Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11:59 p.m. online for both the Artistl presale and the Citi presale. Click here to register.
Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants access to the presale starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, and Wednesday, Aug. 23.
A limited number of tickets will be made available for the general public starting Friday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. local time online.
List of shows:
- Fri Nov. 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center
- Sat, Nov. 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
- Sun, Nov. 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena
- Fri, Dec. 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center
- Sat, Dec. 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena
- Sun, Dec. 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.