LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow will return home later this year to perform at the KFC Yum! Center.
The downtown Louisville arena announced Tuesday that Harlow — a three-time Grammy-nominated rapper — will perform there Dec. 18.
Louisville, @jackharlow is coming home. 𝐍𝐨 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞. KFC Yum! Center. December 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 AM.Sign up for early access ➡️ https://t.co/bRgsifu9ha🎟: https://t.co/9yg5ooQRViℹ️: https://t.co/Vn7CW64n5E pic.twitter.com/re1rZP0f3W— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) October 18, 2022
Presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. To sign up, click here.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase yours, click here.
