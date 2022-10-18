Jack Harlow at KFC Yum! Center

Louisville native Jack Harlow will return home later this year to perform at the KFC Yum! Center. Photo courtesy of the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow will return home later this year to perform at the KFC Yum! Center.

The downtown Louisville arena announced Tuesday that Harlow — a three-time Grammy-nominated rapper — will perform there Dec. 18.

Presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. To sign up, click here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase yours, click here.

