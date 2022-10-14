LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow might be making a special appearance at this year's edition of Louisville Live.
Harlow shared a post on Instagram, teasing to a possible appearance.
The college basketball kickoff is scheduled for Oct. 21 at Slugger Field. Angel McCoughtry and Peyton Siva will host the event.
Students can claim their seat online, and tickets to the general public start at $15 for fans. Plus, a ticket enters fans in a drawing for prizes, including courtside seats to a game, football club seats or an autographed ball from Kenny Payne or Jeff Walz.
