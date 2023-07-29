LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A celebrity kickball tournament was held to fundraiser for two local nonprofits on Saturday.
The Homies, a local hip hop group, held their fourth annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament at Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville. Jack Harlow, Chris Redman, Eric Wood, Jordan Nwora, Miss USA Elle Smith and coach Jeff Walz signed up to participate in the tournament.
The tournament raises donations for Sowing Seeds with Faith and Harmony Home Family Resource Center, two nonprofits that support families and children in need.
"It means a lot, we always think about giving back to the community, that's what it's about because we didn't have things like this growing up," said Dawyone Lawson with The Homies.
To donate to Sowing Seeds with Faith, click here. To donate to Harmony Home Family Resource Center, click here.
