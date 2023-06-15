LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow used his hometown again for a music video.
There's a quick clip of Harlow sitting inside the Air Devil's Inn on Taylorsville Road in his latest music video for his song, "Gang, Gang, Gang."
The Air Devil's Inn posted about its cameo in the video and said it's a surprise for all of its patrons.
Harlow is known for using Louisville in his lyrics, videos and more. Waverly Hills is also featured in the video.
Related Stories:
- Louisville takes center stage in Jack Harlow's first music video from new album
- 'Jack's Louisville' | Rapper Jack Harlow honored with Hometown Heroes banner
- Louisville native and rapper Jack Harlow visits several JCPS schools
- Louisville rapper Jack Harlow announces release date this week for 3rd studio album
- Jack Harlow visits record shop in Louisville, promotes new album with fans
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.