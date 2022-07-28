LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack Harlow will return to Louisville for a third annual celebrity kickball tournament.
It's taking place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jim Patterson Stadium. This is Harlow's second year participating in the tournament.
He will be joined by several other celebrities and athletes, but it's unknown who will be on his team.
The tournament is being hosted by "The Homies," a hip-hop group from Louisville. Profits from the tournament will be donated to Norton Children's Hospital and AMPED.
