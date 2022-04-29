LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Jack Harlow's album "Come Home the Kids Miss You" is set to release.
The album comes out next Friday, and Harlow will make a guest appearance at Guestroom Records to celebrate his new music and take pictures with fans.
The event is planned for Sunday, May 8, which is the day after the Kentucky Derby. It's free to attend, but a time has yet to be announced.
"We are excited to host this event with Jack at one of the most exciting times in Louisville," store owner Travis Searle said in a news release.
There will be limited edition autographed CDs available for in store pickup. They are limited to two per person, and it won't be available for shipping.
Purchasing the CD is not required to attend the event.
Harlow will also making appearances at Ameoba Hollywood, DTLR Camp Creek and Urban Outfitters Herald Square next month to celebrate the album.
The autographed CD is available to preorder online.
