LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jack in the Box filed plans last week to open its second Louisville location on Dixie Highway.
The restaurant is planned for a vacant building at 10700 Dixie Highway, just north of Interstate 265. A dining room and drive-thru lane are in the works for the 2,494-square-foot space in addition to outdoor seating.
In online records filed with the city last month, Jack in the Box unveiled plans for its first Louisville location at 3232 Bardstown Road, just south of Interstate 264.
Back in October, Jack in the Box announced it’s opening 111 new restaurants across the country over several years.
