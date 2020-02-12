LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Forecastle Festival has released its 2020 lineup.
The headliners for this year's festival include Jack Johnson, Cage the Elephant, and The 1975.
Additional music acts include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Grace Potter, Jack Harlow, Third Eye Blind, Umphrey's McGee and many more.
Friday, July 17
- Jack Johnson
- Tash Sultana
- Umphrey's McGee
- Grace Potter
- Jon Bellion
- Lil Tecca
- Thundercat
- Soccer Mommy
- Yung Gravy
- Durand Jones & The Indications
- Low Cut Connie
- Cass McCombs
- 2KBaby
- Goose
- Jade Jackson
- Johnny Conqueroo
Saturday, July 18
- Cage The Elephant
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Jack Harlow
- Third Eye Blind
- Troyboi
- Manchester Orchestra
- Allen Stone
- Wale
- Julien Baker
- Nahko & Medicine For the People
- Elohim
- Kota the Friend
- The Dip
- Ian Noe
- Taylor Janzen
- Ratboys
- Josie Dunne
- Parrotfish
Sunday, July 19
- The 1975
- Brockhampton
- Clairo
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- YBN Cordae
- Gryffin
- LP
- Parquet Courts
- Trevor Daniel
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
- (Sandy) Alex G
- Andy Shauf
- beabadoobee
- Caroline Rose
- Ben Sollee's Kentucky, USA Radio Hour
- Elderbrook
- Illiterate Light
- Dreamer Boy
- The Wooks
Tickets for the festival will go onsale on Wednesday.
This year's festival runs from July 17 - July 19.
Three-day General Admission tickets start at $135 and will increase in tiers.
For the first time ever, Forecastle will offer a limited number of 3-day General Admission student tickets for only $135 while supplies last.
