LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday marked the first night of Louisville's annual Jack O'Lantern Spectacular.
The Halloween event has been held for 10 years at Iroquois Park.
This year's theme, "Fan Favorites," will celebrate the top themes from over the years, including fairytales, Day of the Dead and Lord of the Rings.
A group of 30 artists started working on their drawings last month and began carving last week.
One artist said the reactions are even better than the pumpkins themselves.
"You stand behind a little kid that's just squealing with delight or, I remember one kid saying 'This is the best thing I've ever seen,' on the like the first year I was an artist and I entered the trail and I heard that and, I mean, that's it and you're hooked," Alene Day, studio director, said.
Ticket proceeds will benefit the Parks Alliance of Louisville. The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is open from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dusk to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It wraps up on Oct. 31. To purchase tickets, click here. Below are the pricing tiers:
- Sunday-Thursday
- Adults: $15
- Seniors (65+): $13
- Children (3-12): $12
- Friday-Saturday
- Adults: $20
- Seniors (65+): $17
- Children (3-12): $15
