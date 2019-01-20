JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has declared a local disaster emergency because of winter weather conditions.
Officials issued the declaration early Sunday morning. That means all travel is restricted to emergency personnel only.
All citizens in Jackson County are asked to refrain from travel.
All public officers and employees of Jackson County are directed to limit their travel to what is essential for public safety and service duties.
A Jackson County Emergency Management official tells WDRB the declaration will be re-assessed around 7 a.m. Sunday.
