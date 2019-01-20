JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has downgraded a local disaster emergency because of winter weather conditions to a watch.
Officials had issued the declaration early Sunday morning, meaning all travel was restricted to emergency personnel only. Citizens in Jackson County were asked to refrain from travel.
After a reevaluation of the roads in the county, the travel advisory was downgraded to a watch.
County officials say during the watch, only essential travel is recommended, such as travel to and from work or in an emergency situation. They advise businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations to have emergency action plans in place.
State and county highway crews continue to clear roads.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.