JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- It takes an army of volunteers to make the Jackson County Fair a success, including several inmates.
Mark Norman, the grandstand chairman of the fair, has been involved in some capacity for the majority of his life. So if you ask him, or anyone in Jackson County, it is clearly the best fair.
“For the size of our county of 25 or 30,000 people, we average about 100,000 people a week to the fair,” Norman said.
To keep the fairgrounds in tip-top shape, Norman reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to see if any inmates could help. Sheriff Rick Meyer has coordinated several volunteer opportunities for inmates to clean up cemeteries, churches, parks and now the fairgrounds.
Before the fair started, inmates went over to set up the grandstand and prepare the stalls. Then, each morning this week, some inmates came over to pick up trash before everything opened to the public.
The sheriff’s department takes safety precautions, making sure the inmates do not have records of violence and they do not stay out more than an hour or two. Lt. Adam Nicholson said the community service is making an impact both outside and inside the jail.
“They know they’re in jail,” Nicholson said. “And they know everyone else knows they’re in jail. But it makes them feel more like a person than just an inmate. It gets them out and focusing on their future here shortly when they’re released.”
Brad Parks, who's been locked up for the past four months on drug charges, has been helping clean up each morning at the fair. He has also helped do yard work on the jail grounds. He said it helps break up the monotony of life behind bars and has changed his mind about his future.
“It’s nice to be recognized by the community for doing something good, instead of something negative,” he said. “It’s really opened my eyes to a lot of things, seeing the way I was living wasn’t right. It’s nice to be able to give back and help people and maybe change someone else’s life, like mine’s been changed.”
Parks said he’s thankful that Meyer trusts the inmates to do this work outside the jail.
Another inmate, Michael Bowling, contributed to the sheriff’s fair booth by painting a photo booth. He won a drawing contest at the jail, and he was asked to paint the design. So he spent his evenings over the course of a week painting a farm scene with a sheriff's deputy chasing an inmate, who is stealing a pig. It’s been a popular spot for fair goers to stop and take pictures, tagging them on social media.
Bowling said he always used to dabble in drawing, and it’s nice to see people enjoying his work.
“That’s the best part, knowing that my nieces are coming down here and taking pictures with it and my family and other people in the community,” he said.
Bowling said being able to step out of the monotony of jail reminds him there is more outside those concrete walls worth working and changing for.
