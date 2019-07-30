JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Officers at the Jackson County Jail are training to use the jail’s brand new body scanner.
The scanner, which costs more than $160,000, was purchased with commissary funds built up over the years. The commissary funds can be used at the sheriff’s discretion for equipment and tools that directly help the department.
The jail’s commander, Chris Everhart, said they had been looking at getting a scanner for a while to help improve safety for both inmates and officers.
Everhart said inmates attempt to sneak contraband into the jail by either swallowing or hiding it in a body cavity. He said the process of ingesting any contraband can easily hurt inmates. And if anything gets past a search, drugs or weapons can then cause security and safety concerns for both inmates and officers.
The body scanner is similar to what passengers go through at the airport. An inmate will step into the scanner, and within seven seconds, it will create a detailed image of the inmate’s entire body. There are several different settings the officers can use to see what might be on or in an inmate. The images can be saved in a personal file for each inmate, and they can be used as evidence in the person’s court case.
The officers are currently being trained to use the scanner and review the images. Everhart expects they will start using the scanner in a couple weeks for every inmate, including inmate workers who go in and out of the jail. The scanner will not replace pa- downs and strip-searches, but he said it will help eliminate the possibility of anything slipping past the standard search.
