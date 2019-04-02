2 Jackson County residents killed in crash, ISP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people from Jackson County, Ind., were killed in a crash Tuesday on US 31.
Indiana State Police said 18-year-old Kelsey Lamaster was driving south on 31 near the Bartholomew/Jackson County line.
She lost control of the vehicle went off the road then came back on, crossing the center line.
Her vehicle was hit by a Ford F-250 on the northbound side. Lamaster and her passenger, 24-year-old Brandon Freeman, were killed.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.