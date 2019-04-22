Jackson County to begin charging sex offenders for registry

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- For years, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office has been behind the times when it comes to its sex offender registry.
But it will now move ahead and collect some extra money in the process.
Indiana law allows for sheriff's offices to collect a fee from convicted sex offenders in order to maintain the sex offender registry. But, for years, Jackson County did collect any fee.
Beginning in June, the JCSO will begin collecting $50 a year from sex offenders for the registry and $5 every time an offender changes an address.
"Right now, we have 75 active sex offenders in Jackson County," Lt. Adam Nicholson said. "About 75-80 percent where we would consider them sexually violent predators."
Nicholson said he didn't realize it was even a possibility until he began reviewing Indiana law regarding sex offender registries and called surrounding counties about implementing a fee.
"Most of our surrounding counties are charging the maximum $50," he said. "There's a lot of upkeep that goes into making sure we're aware of what these guys are up to, where they're living."
County council voted last week to put the $50 fee into place. All told, it should generate about $4,000 a year for the sheriff's office. Which, according to Nicholson, would be welcomed given how much works goes into the upkeep of the registry.
"We spend about 20 hours a week on it, and that's an estimate on the low end," he said. "If they change their password on their email, they would have to come in. If they change their haircut, they have to come in."
The sheriff's office expects to begin collecting the fee in June.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.