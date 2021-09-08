SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- As National Suicide Prevention Week continues, one southern Indiana county is raising awareness however it can — at a time when it is needed the most.
A Seymour man knows firsthand the pain of losing a family member to suicide, and it’s a feeling he wants no other parent to experience.
“I certainly thought it would never happen. I didn’t,” said Buddy Fletcher, who lost his 25-year-old son Hunter to suicide in March 2020. The Marine’s death was a total shock to his parents. “He made people laugh, he enjoyed making people laugh, and he was just a great person.”
Jackson County, Indiana, has one of the highest suicide rates in the state, according to a study released by the Indiana Department of Health that shows the state was at a 15% suicide rate between 2011 and 2015 — numbers that have only increased.
Melanie O’Neal is the executive director of Mental Health America of Jackson County. The nonprofit offers resources to those who need help, but needs even more itself.
“There is a shortage of resources specifically here in our county,” said O’Neal.
The nonprofit has been offering programs to schools, especially preschools, to teach young children self-worth.
“We see the value of reaching young children and teaching them about emotions and feelings and that we need to talk to someone we can trust about what is going on in our head and get those feelings out,” O’Neal said.
Throughout Seymour and the month of September, local business are displaying signs of suicide prevention hotlines.
O’Neal says more resources could bring the suicide rate down, especially during the pandemic. Job loss and the overall stress of the last 18 months are contributing to an increase nationwide.
“Two different times during the pandemic you couldn’t even have an intake because of the shortage of staffing,” O’Neal said. She hopes more mental health providers will join the nonprofit and create a crisis intervention team as a way to educate law enforcement and first responders on what to say to someone who is suicidal.
Fletcher says his son was always happy and laughing but did not deal with tough life circumstances well. He wants others to not have to feel the pain he and his wife still feel.
“Yeah, of course we ask ourselves what we could have done but I am not sure there is anything we could have done,” said Fletcher. “Just reach out and get through this difficult time with the help of others and you’ll be glad you did.”
For more information on suicide prevention, including help hotlines, click here or call 1-800-273-8255.
