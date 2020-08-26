BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jackson County does not currently have its own animal shelter, but that could soon change with the help of the sheriff and the jail.
After more than five years of planning and fundraising, the shelter — located next to the Jackson County Jail — is close to being finished.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several private shelter donations to stop. $80,000 is still needed to complete the 2,400-square-foot building.
Ruth Riley runs Red Sky Rescue just outside of Brownstown. She has more than 60 dogs on her property and fully supports a new shelter, one that would house many of the dogs she now looks after.
“It’s demanding. It’s just very demanding,” Riley said. “We have such a small staff, part-timers, and there is just not enough time.”
Pet adoption advocates have asked the County Council for help with funding and hope to continue the conversation in the next few weeks.
Once completed, the shelter will be turned over to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer, who will run it. Inmates will help with volunteering, cleaning and taking care of the dogs.
“While they’re here, if we can teach them a little responsibility, accountability and maybe some life skills, so when they do return to their community they can help out there as well,” Meyer said.
The shelter will still have a few volunteers, but once completed, full control will be left up Meyer.
Riley can’t wait for the day to happen. Her facility will remain open, but she hopes with fewer animals, more adoptive families stepping in and more services available from the new shelter.
“Oh my goodness. We’re ready. We are way more than ready,” Riley said. “We can’t walk away from these dogs. They need this.”
