LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A musical based on an album by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette is headed to Louisville.
"Jagged Little Pill: The Musical," inspired by Morissette's album of the same name, will hit the stage at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
We’re excited to announce the launch of the #JaggedLittlePill tour right here in Louisville! @BwayLouisville brings @jaggedmusical to @KyCtrArts for two public performances August 31 and September 1. Public on sale begins Wednesday, July 27: https://t.co/qimtP0LdeN. https://t.co/mamaDmTIM8— Kentucky Performing Arts (@kyperformingart) July 15, 2022
PNC Broadway in Louisville said the shows will launch the musical's national tour.
In a news release, PNC Broadway in Louisville and the Kentucky Center said the Louisville launch of the show's national tour provides "the opportunity to shine a national spotlight on the commonwealth."
The show made its Broadway debut in December 2019 and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It was also nominated for a "season-record" of 15 Tony Awards in 2020 following its premiere. In 2021, it won the Tony Award for Best Book of A Musical and Best Featured Actress in A Musical.
Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus — who also directed the musical "Waitress" — and written by Tony and Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody — known for her film "Juno" — "Jagged Little Pill" follows a "perfectly imperfect American family" using music and lyrics from Morissette's album.
While the show uses hits such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket" and "Ironic," it also includes brand new songs.
Released in 1995, "Jagged Little Pill" made Morissette the bestselling international debut artist in history, a title she still holds 25 years after the album's release. It remains one of the Top 20 Best Selling Albums of All Time.
The show's cast has not yet been announced. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. on the Kentucky Center's website, here.
