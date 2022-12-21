LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The convicted murderer and prison guard who led police on a manhunt that ended in Indiana, now have their own movie.
"Prisoner of Love" is now streaming on Tubi.
It's about Casey and Vicky White. The couple made national headlines when they disappeared from an Alabama jail in April and were on the run for 11 days.
Tubi describes the movie as "Inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls in love with an inmate and helps plot his escape, leaving her hometown to question her choices."
Police caught up to them in Evansville, Indiana, where Casey was taken into custody.
Police say Vicky died by suicide in the car.
