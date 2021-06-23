LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two legendary singer-songwriters are on the same bill at the KFC Yum! Center.
James Taylor and his All-Star Band will perform on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, with special guest Jackson Browne. The show is one rescheduled from a cancellation from June 2020 because of COVID-19.
After a career spanning more than 50 years, Taylor is best known for hits like "You've Got a Friend," "Up on a Roof," "Shower the People," "Fire and Rain," "Carolina on My Mind," "Sweet Baby James," and "How Sweet It Is."
Taylor's voice and guitar have inspired generations of performers and landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He's also won multiple Grammy awards and was awarded the Kennedy Center Honor in 2016 and a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne will perform as a special guest on the tour with Taylor. His music has topped the charts with hits like "Somebody's Baby," "The Pretender," "Running on Empty and "Doctor My Eyes."
Tickets are available at the KFC Yum! Center box office and through Ticketmaster. Prices range from $63.50 to $124.50, plus fees.
