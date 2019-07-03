LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died. He was 38.
The news was confirmed Wednesday in a statement from Lorenzen's family, which was tweeted by Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.
Here is a statement from the family of Jared Lorenzen pic.twitter.com/vTJn2gdNU5— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 3, 2019
"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019," the statement said. "Again, we appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy."
ESPN's Jeremy Schaap also confirmed the news with a tweet. Schaap said Lorenzen's mother shared the news with Russell Dinallo, who produced an E:60 story on Lorenzen in 2018.
In a text to my colleague @RussDinallo, who produced our E:60 story on Jared Lorenzen, Lorenzen's mother Janet confirmed that Jared died today. He was only 38. Janet said, "I lost my sweet boy today after a long hard fight."— Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) July 3, 2019
According to a previous statement from Lorenzen's family, the former quarterback was hospitalized June 28 "battling infection, kidney & heart issues."
Lorenzen, Mr. Kentucky Football 1998 from Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, played for the Wildcats from 2000-03. He holds the program record for most passing yards in a career with 10,354 and ranks second in most career touchdown passes with 78.
He then spent two seasons, 2006-07, in the NFL with the New York Giants.
