LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPenney is looking for a few good salon stylists.
According to a news release, the big-box retail giant is looking for 50 stylists in the Louisville area to add to its salon business. It's part of a much larger effort to recruit 6,000 stylists nationwide.
The event will be held Monday, March 4, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at JCPenney in Jefferson Mall.
"During the National Hiring Day event, salon education managers will host a FREE hands-on class ($300 value!) about foilayage, color mélange or pastellics," the news release states. "Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to attend this event and apply for a stylist position at their local JCPenney salon. Space is limited for the FREE hands-on class so interested stylists should call their local salon to RSVP in advance."
