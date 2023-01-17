LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools' student is going on tour with a national production.
Karsen is a JCPS fifth grader at Stopher Elementary who earned a spot with "Hits the Musical."
The school district said 7,000 people auditioned for the show. It features 29 performers ages 10-22 who will sing some of the greatest hits of all time.
The 48-state tour starts in March.
"It's really fun because I get to meet new people and I get to sing, do what I like," said Karsen.
🤩 STAR POWER | @StopherSharks fifth-grade student Karsen T. won a coveted spot in a national production - Hits! The Musical!The show will tour in 48 states this spring and comes to the @kyperformingart Brown Theatre on April 8, 2023! #WeAreJCPS https://t.co/T6nBWK9xwS pic.twitter.com/0Po7d1E04d— JCPS (@JCPSKY) January 16, 2023
Karsen's parents are splitting the travel duties, guiding her along the way.
"My hope is that she learns life lessons, learning how to, you know, deal with people learn how to manage your time, learning how to develop a strong work ethic," Karsen's mom, Tracy Taylor, said.
D'Corey Johnson, known for singing the national anthem at local events, is also part of the cast.
"Hits the Musical" will perform at the Brown Theater on April 8.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.