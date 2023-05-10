LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new sports team at Jefferson County Public Schools is racing to the finish line.
The school district created the Louisville Lightning adapted sports team, a team for students with physical disabilities.
The team competes in track and field events such as the 100 meter race, shotput and discus.
"It's really fun," Henry Hinson, a Louisville Lightning athlete said.
The team was started up in March, gathering a team of 13 athletes.
"These kids are really, really athletic, and are just like all the other kids that have a drive to compete and they want to get out there to work hard," Lightning coach Laura Duncan said. "They just needed an avenue that was most appropriate for them."
Lightning athletes compete against each other, and will compete against other physically disabled students at the state meet. However, the athletes also participate at events with other, able-bodied athletes.
Inclusion and representation is what is most important for Henry Hinson's mom, Erin.
"It's important for kids like Henry to be out here and get to do the things they see their friends doing, but it's important for their friends to see them doing it," Erin Hinson said. "Every child deserves the right to play, whatever that look likes, whether it be track and field, whether it be baseball, whether it be on a playground in a city park, every child, regardless of their ability, deserves a right to play."
Henry Hinson participates in shotput, discuss and javelin. His favorite part about competing is beating his personal records.
"The opportunity is just really cool," he said. "I like to be competitive."
The team participates in track, but has plans to expand to other sports like basketball and archery next school year.
