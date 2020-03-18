LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, Jefferson County Public Schools began serving breakfast and lunch to students at 45 sites around the city as the district joins others around the state in closing due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, the district added 13 additional sites, bringing the total to 58.
The additional sites will be operational starting Thursday, March 19. They include the 550 Apartment Complex, Americana Community Center, Ashley Pointe, Blue Lick Elementary, Carrithers Middle School, Coleridge Taylor Elementary, Fountain Square Apartments, Maplewood Apartments, Norton Pool, Royal Arms Apartments, Rutherford Elementary School, Sheppard Park and the Smoketown Wellness Center.
The sites, which are primarily schools around the city but also include 16 mobile locations, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be given to students when they arrive, regardless of time. Here is the full list of food service sites provided by JCPS:
The district is operating meal sites through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, according to previous reporting.
