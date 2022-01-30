LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will continue in-person instruction Monday, the district announced Sunday afternoon.
According to a news release, the number of staff testing positive or quarantining for COVID-19 decreased enough that schools can safely continue in-person instruction Jan. 31.
JCPS said it will monitor COVID-19 data daily to determine if students are taught in-person or virtually.
According to the school district's COVID-19 daily dashboard, 3,734 students have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining, while 448 staff members have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining, as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
Kentucky's largest school district has two remaining Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days of the 10 approved by the Kentucky legislature, according to a news release. JCPS also has an additional 10 remote learning days, but those can't be used on a districtwide basis.
JCPS returned to in-person learning Jan. 24 after opting for virtual learning from Jan. 10-21.
JCPS offers COVID-19 testing for students, staff and families at more than 50 sites around Louisville. The testing sites run from 3-7 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday at most locations. To view the list of locations, click here.
To register for a COVID-19 test, click here.
