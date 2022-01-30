JCPS Carter Traditional Elementary students in-person learning 01-24-22.jpg

Students at Carter Traditional Elementary enter the school for the first time in two weeks Jan. 24, 2022, after JCPS used eight of its 10 nontraditional instruction days for COVID-19 absences.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will continue in-person instruction Monday, the district announced Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, the number of staff testing positive or quarantining for COVID-19 decreased enough that schools can safely continue in-person instruction Jan. 31. 

JCPS said it will monitor COVID-19 data daily to determine if students are taught in-person or virtually.

According to the school district's COVID-19 daily dashboard, 3,734 students have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining, while 448 staff members have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining, as of 2 p.m. Sunday. 

Kentucky's largest school district has two remaining Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days of the 10 approved by the Kentucky legislature, according to a news release. JCPS also has an additional 10 remote learning days, but those can't be used on a districtwide basis. 

JCPS returned to in-person learning Jan. 24 after opting for virtual learning from Jan. 10-21.

JCPS offers COVID-19 testing for students, staff and families at more than 50 sites around Louisville. The testing sites run from 3-7 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday at most locations. To view the list of locations, click here.

To register for a COVID-19 test, click here

