LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools held a virtual town hall Thursday evening for families and employees to discuss the district's plan for reopening classrooms to in-person instruction.
District leaders went over plans for keeping schools clean and making sure students and staff will have enough personal protective equipment (PPE).
Some parents and staff had the chance to text in questions for the district to answer during the town hall.
"Is it possible that elementary or some grades could return to in-person and other grades not return to in-person?" one question read.
"That is not in our planning at this point," Superintendent Marty Pollio answered.
The meeting came just two days after Pollio said the district could begin reopening elementary classrooms by the third week of March, after teachers and staff at those schools are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Middle and high schools could reopen the week of April 5, according to Pollio, who said vaccinations for those staff members should be complete days before spring break begins on March 29.
Pollio said reopening plans are based on school level, but not specific grades. Elementary students would head back first based on teachers' vaccination schedules.
JCPS has not yet finalized when in-person instruction could start again, but the district reached an agreement with the Jefferson County Teachers Association last week on a classroom reopening strategy.
While Pollio has not offered proposed dates to begin classroom instruction in the district, the ultimate reopening decision will rest with the Jefferson County Board of Education.
The town hall aired on the district's YouTube channel, where you can view it in full.
